Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $122,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WELL opened at $72.74 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

