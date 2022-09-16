Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 546 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $190.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.30. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44.

