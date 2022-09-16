Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,530 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,857,000 after purchasing an additional 454,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,291,000. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 228,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWX stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.