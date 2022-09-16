Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) versus American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Head to Head Contrast

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Necessity Retail REIT and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Tower 0 3 10 0 2.77

Profitability

Necessity Retail REIT currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.35%. American Tower has a consensus target price of $290.93, indicating a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than American Tower.

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT -10.25% -2.30% -0.96% American Tower 27.23% 28.93% 4.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and American Tower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $335.16 million 2.80 -$40.18 million ($0.51) -13.80 American Tower $9.36 billion 12.19 $2.57 billion $6.08 40.31

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower pays out 94.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Necessity Retail REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and American Tower has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Necessity Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Tower beats Necessity Retail REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

