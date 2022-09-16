Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,765 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 199,900.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

UTF stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

