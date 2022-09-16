Comparing Ryan Specialty (RYAN) & Its Peers

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ryan Specialty to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 898 1128 27 2.48

Earnings & Valuation

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.88%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 43.57%. Given Ryan Specialty’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 198.95 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.40 billion $793.07 million 29.76

Ryan Specialty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Ryan Specialty Competitors 4.69% 19.11% 3.32%

Summary

Ryan Specialty rivals beat Ryan Specialty on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

