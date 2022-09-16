Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 7,525 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

