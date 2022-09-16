Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in MetLife by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

