Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Down to $51.99

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.99, but opened at $50.57. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 1,001 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after buying an additional 175,149 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $7,269,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

