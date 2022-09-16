Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.90

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.90 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 5728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.73.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

