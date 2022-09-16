Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the August 15th total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.8 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

TSGTF stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.