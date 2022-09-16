Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Down to $19.60

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $19.00. Arcellx shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 3,518 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Arcellx Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. Equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $21,493,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,110,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

