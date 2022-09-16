Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.58 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.85-$10.10 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on OXM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.