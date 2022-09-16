Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Down to $12.65

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $12.29. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 190 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $538.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 142,804 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.5% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 224,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

