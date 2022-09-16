Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Down 47.9% in August

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,038,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ubiquitech Software Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UBQU opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ubiquitech Software has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About Ubiquitech Software
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ubiquitech Software (UBQU)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.