Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Down 47.9% in August

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,038,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ubiquitech Software Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBQU opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ubiquitech Software has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

