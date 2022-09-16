Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Shares of OOMA opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $24.28.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
