Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of OOMA opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

