Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Drops By 51.7%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the August 15th total of 593,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,870.0 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYF opened at $8.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
