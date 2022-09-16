Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 230,439 shares.The stock last traded at $23.22 and had previously closed at $22.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.85% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

