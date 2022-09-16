Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 30,933 shares.The stock last traded at $48.27 and had previously closed at $46.43.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $586.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

