Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 30,933 shares.The stock last traded at $48.27 and had previously closed at $46.43.
Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 1.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $586.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.
