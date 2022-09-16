Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 10.9% Higher

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.50. 18,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,261,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,941 shares of company stock valued at $376,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,364,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 72,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 609,846 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

