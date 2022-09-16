VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Up 8.5%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 34,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,332,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.