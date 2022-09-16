Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 12,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,577,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,057.88% and a negative return on equity of 140.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

