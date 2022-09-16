FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Up 6%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $35.14. 6,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 590,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLNG. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 56.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 135.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.