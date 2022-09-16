Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Down 6.1%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 5,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 317,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Ryerson Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.73. Ryerson had a return on equity of 95.50% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 4.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryerson by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 621,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 243,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2,579.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 243,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

