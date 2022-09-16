GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 5.2%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. 3,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,636,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

