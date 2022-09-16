Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Director A D. David Mackay Sells 2,000 Shares

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.4 %

FBHS opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after buying an additional 564,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,112,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 91.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after purchasing an additional 411,189 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,229,000 after purchasing an additional 371,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.