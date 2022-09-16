Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Down 5%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. 4,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 315,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

