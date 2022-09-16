Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.96

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 78634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 260.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.