Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Trading Down 4.8%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.47 and last traded at $100.98. 19,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 654,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

