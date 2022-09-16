Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.40

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 53228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,190,000 after acquiring an additional 388,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 110,142 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

