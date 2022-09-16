NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) President James D. Dondero Purchases 4,802 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero purchased 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,767.80. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NREF stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.49. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 596.11, a current ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

