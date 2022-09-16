Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Down 4.5%

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.42 and last traded at $38.78. 5,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 442,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Avient by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its position in shares of Avient by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.