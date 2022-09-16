Insider Selling: Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) Insider Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Rating) insider Leanne Rowe sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.30 ($3.01), for a total value of A$139,880.00 ($97,818.18).

Australian Clinical Labs Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82.

Australian Clinical Labs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Australian Clinical Labs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

Australian Clinical Labs Company Profile

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services in Australia. The company offers range of services, which include routine pathology test, advanced molecular genetics testing, harmony NIPT and first trimester screening, genetic carrier screening, chemical pathology, histopathology, and cytopathology; hematology, allergy, and immunology; serology and microbiology; and infectious molecular testing, cardiac testing services, functional pathology, veterinary pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

