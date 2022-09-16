Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 3,290 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $114,031.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,271,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $746.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SMP. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.