Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Andrew Swarthout Sells 15,000 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 4.5 %

TSE:SSL opened at C$8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sandstorm Gold

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

