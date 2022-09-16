Insider Buying: Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) insider Frank Karbe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Better Therapeutics Trading Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ BTTX opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

