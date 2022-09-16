Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Director Alton F. Doody III Acquires 11,750 Shares

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARHS stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. Research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $1,277,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $3,447,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 215,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 62,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $2,092,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

