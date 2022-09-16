Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,424.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of -0.23. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several brokerages have issued reports on GO. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 880,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,856,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.