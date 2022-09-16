SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider David Largey Sells 5,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Largey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, David Largey sold 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00.
SunOpta Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:STKL opened at $10.17 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 496.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
