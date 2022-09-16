Insider Selling: Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,272,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.46. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

