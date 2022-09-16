Insider Selling: Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,272,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.46. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $31.41.
Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.
