Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $0.57 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

