Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $0.57 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
