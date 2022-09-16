Robert E. James Acquires 2,500 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $22.68 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

