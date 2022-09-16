Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz Sells 2,034 Shares

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mehgan Peetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.65 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

