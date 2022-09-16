Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rises By 30.0%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UniCredit Price Performance

UNCRY stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.50 ($13.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

