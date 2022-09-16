Insider Selling: LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CAO Sells 6,961 Shares of Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $220.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.