Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CFO Gary Mick Acquires 4,175 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

