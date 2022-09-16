United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.2 days.

United Malt Group Stock Performance

Shares of UMLGF opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. United Malt Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

