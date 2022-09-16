United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.2 days.
United Malt Group Stock Performance
Shares of UMLGF opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. United Malt Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.26.
United Malt Group Company Profile
