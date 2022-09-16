Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Rene Amirault Buys 9,700 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.05 and a 1 year high of C$7.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.08.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$355.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SES. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

