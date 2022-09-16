Short Interest in Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Expands By 29.9%

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.8178 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on VEOEY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

