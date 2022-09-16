Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Christopher D. Wampler Sells 1,500 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ducommun Stock Performance

DCO opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. RDST Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $3,718,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,905,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ducommun

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

